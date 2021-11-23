Federation head goes ‘gangsta’ in call for better wages for cops | Loop Jamaica

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation (JPF) Corporal Rohan James is militant that the demands by members will have to be met by the Government of Jamaica in the negotiations that are currently taking place.

James, who was speaking Friday evening at memorial and service at Elleston Road, in Kingston, called on members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), who he represents, to be united as the JPF push for overtime pay and a pay increase from the government.

According to James, the government’s offer to pay police overtime from 2019 is unacceptable, as the negotiations started in 2008 after the courts decided that the law was breached in having police work beyond the normal eight hours per day work shift, without being paid for the extra hours.

James said that it is an insult to police personnel that the government is arguing that “good faith” is being exercised in offering $9 billion for the overtime back pay from 2019 when it would have been over $36 billion that would have been payable for the period from 2008.

“This chairman will not sell out. Wi nah sell out wi friend dem. Wi nah sell out wi colleague. The fact of the matter is since 2008 when we stand for our people, many of our colleagues lost their lives when they are doing the overtime work.

“Many of our colleagues lost their lives giving service to this country, when they should be home, but are on the job serving the people of Jamaica and you people without any means or character believe that you are going to rape us of our salary. Don’t deprive us of our bread, because Jamaica land we love, we love our country,” James said.

According to James, the government is arguing that they are facing economic constraints and is demanding that the JPF accepts a four-per cent salary increase. He claims the JPF will not be cowed.

“We name police. We nuh frighten fi nobody. Nobody nuh bigger than wi, nuh body nuh ‘badda’ than wi,” James said to cheers and applause from members who had gathered at the venue.

Meanwhile, James claimed that the government is accusing the JCF of being a failure, while not providing adequate resources to fight crime. He said that while the police are short of vehicles, several police cars needing servicing are parked.

He also said the police personnel are appearing shabbily attired because the government failed to provide the necessary clothing.

He said the government is being disingenuous, as, while complaining of budgetary constraints, police are constantly being asked to investigate fraud, misappropriation of funds and embezzlement that involves officials within the government.