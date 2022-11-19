Feels like the perfect timing for seafood! Loop Jamaica

Fish, salmon, octopi, crabs, lobster, shrimp, and other seafood mix platters were up for grabs at the 2022 staging of the annual Sharkies Seafood Festival in Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Sharkies Seafood Principal and director of the eatery’s festivals Alwyn Brown shared in an interview that he is pleased with the turnout and feedback received from patrons.

“The feedback is great…the quality of the event and the quality of the production increased, and we got more patrons than events held in previous years,” Brown said.

Though in its sixth staging, the mandate to promote delectable local seafood, served with a side of entertainment still completes the offerings. Support from Campari tipped the scales on this year’s total package.

Patrons witnessed performances from Imeru Tafari, Kranium, Jah Vinci, Jahshii, Chronic Law, Laa Lee, Bugle, Louie Culture, Zamunda, D’Yani, Moyann, Slippery Skeemaz, Deep Jahi, Twins of Twins and Rhumba.

Loop Lens harkens back to the fest with these highlights.