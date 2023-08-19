Female agent from Portmore charged with fraud after hotel booking case Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Female agent from Portmore charged with fraud after hotel booking case Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

20-year-old Yashecia Campbell from Bronz Avenue, Kingston missing

#BudapestQuest: Maurice Wilson laments mixed relay non-qualification

#BudapestQuest: Smith into long jump final, Hickling out

Educators upgrade their skills to teach STEM

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s Adelle Tracey secures spot in 1500m semis

#BudapestQuest: It’s just sad we didn’t qualify, says Goule-Toppin

Female agent from Portmore charged with fraud after hotel booking case

Culture Minister hails Garvey, asks J’cans to join reparation movement

#BudapestQuest: Campbell into shot put final on World Champs debut

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica suffer mixed 4x400m relay disappointment

Saturday Aug 19

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thirty-nine-year-old Kenniesha Burrell, businesswoman of Phoenix Park in Portmore, St Catherine has been charged with Fraudulent Conversion stemming from an incident that occurred between January and August 2023.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Burrell, who is known to a woman as a travel reservations agent, was allegedly paid $992, 000 for reservations to be made at a five-star all-inclusive hotel.

Police said the report they received is that on the date of check-in, Burrell reportedly contacted the woman and told her that there was no vacancy at the hotel and that she will be reimbursed her monies in full. However, the woman was only refunded $70,000.

As a result, the woman made a report to the police; Burrell was arrested and subsequently charged.

Her court date is being arranged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

20-year-old Yashecia Campbell from Bronz Avenue, Kingston missing

Sport

Liverpool overcome early goal, red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in EPL

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Maurice Wilson laments mixed relay non-qualification

More From

Budapest Quest

POLL: How many medals will Jamaica win in Budapest?

With another day before the start of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, it’s time to dive into murky waters and predict Jamaica’s possible medal haul.
In the 19th edi

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 1 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 19

See also

Below is the opening day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The schedule is in Jamaica time.
Men’s shot put qualification – 3:30 am
R

Sport

Digicel, Grace Foods renew partnerships with Briana Williams

Briana Williams has renewed her sponsorship deals with GraceKennedy & Digicel ahead of the upcoming World Championships in Athletics, Leep Marketing announced on Thursday.
Williams, the 21-year

Budapest Quest

Did you know that Fraser-Pryce has won five 100m World Champs titles?

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the only woman to win the 100m at the World Athletics Championships on five occasions.
The ‘Pocket Rocket’ as she is affectionately called won her first title i

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Hunt for medals at World Championships begins Saturday

Jamaica will be hoping to win a medal on the opening day as the final of the mixed 4x400m relay will take place

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Can Shelly overcome obstacles to win 6th 100m crown?

Having won the 100m a record five times at the World Athletics Championships, there are doubts about whether or not Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce can retain her crown in Budapest based on her late and limit

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols