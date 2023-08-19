Female agent from Portmore charged with fraud after hotel booking case Loop Jamaica

Thirty-nine-year-old Kenniesha Burrell, businesswoman of Phoenix Park in Portmore, St Catherine has been charged with Fraudulent Conversion stemming from an incident that occurred between January and August 2023.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Burrell, who is known to a woman as a travel reservations agent, was allegedly paid $992, 000 for reservations to be made at a five-star all-inclusive hotel.

Police said the report they received is that on the date of check-in, Burrell reportedly contacted the woman and told her that there was no vacancy at the hotel and that she will be reimbursed her monies in full. However, the woman was only refunded $70,000.

As a result, the woman made a report to the police; Burrell was arrested and subsequently charged.

Her court date is being arranged.