Female among 3 killed as gunmen open fire on crowd at wake in Kingston

6 hrs ago

Three people were shot and killed by gunmen during a brazen drive-by attack in Kingston on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Derrick Goodgame Jr also known as Ricky, a labourer of Chatsworth Ave and 23-year-old Kimberley Plummer, a customer service representative of the community.

An unidentified male of dark complexion sporting a plaited hair style and clad in black T-shirt and a light blue jeans shorts was also killed during the incident.

Reports are that around 8:45 pm, individuals were at a vigil in an area called Mandella Terrace when men armed with guns drove up at the location and started firing in the crowd.

The men then left the area. 

The police were called and several persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where two men and a female from the group were pronounced dead.

The Met Service

 

