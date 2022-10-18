Female among 4 held transporting illegal gun on Spanish Town Road Loop Jamaica

Lawmen assigned to the Kingston West police arrested four persons including a female following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition along Spanish Town Road in Kingston on Monday, October 17.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that at about 10:21 pm, lawmen were in pursuit of a Nissan Ad wagon when it was intercepted. The vehicle was searched which resulted in a Browning Single Action 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds being seized.

All four persons were subsequently arrested.

Investigations continue.