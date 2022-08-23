Female among three held after cops seize illegal gun in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

Female among three held after cops seize illegal gun in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Westmoreland police arrested two men and a woman following the seizure of an illegal firearm and 14 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Big Bridge, Westmoreland on Monday, August 22.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that at about 11:00 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises occupied by the suspects, was searched.

During the search, a Smith & Wesson pistol with ammunition was found inside a room. They were subsequently taken into custody; their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

