Female among three held after cops seize illegal gun in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police arrested two men and a woman following the seizure of an illegal firearm and 14 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Big Bridge, Westmoreland on Monday, August 22.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that at about 11:00 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises occupied by the suspects, was searched.

During the search, a Smith & Wesson pistol with ammunition was found inside a room. They were subsequently taken into custody; their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.