Female among two charged after cops raid property, seize illegal gun Loop Jamaica

The St James police have charged two persons with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and unauthorized use of premises for storage of firearm and ammunition in relation to a firearm seizure in Bogue Village, St. James on Friday, October 13.

Charged are 32-year-old Jerome Evans otherwise called ‘Grimie’ and 29-year-old Marla Brown otherwise called ‘Mally’, a mixologist both of Bogue Heights Drive in Montego Bay, St. James.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that between 5:45 am, and 6:30 am, a joint police-military operation was conducted in the area. During the search of a premise one Glock 19 pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds were found stowed in a dresser drawer in one ofthe bedrooms.

Evans and Brown were taken into custody and charges were laid against them after a question and answer session.

Their court dates are being finalised.