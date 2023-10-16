Female among two charged after cops raid property, seize illegal gun Loop Jamaica

Female among two charged after cops raid property, seize illegal gun
Female among two charged after cops raid property, seize illegal gun

The St James police have charged two persons with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and unauthorized use of premises for storage of firearm and ammunition in relation to a firearm seizure in Bogue Village, St. James on Friday, October 13.

Charged are 32-year-old Jerome Evans otherwise called ‘Grimie’ and 29-year-old Marla Brown otherwise called ‘Mally’, a mixologist both of Bogue Heights Drive in Montego Bay, St. James.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that between 5:45 am, and 6:30 am, a joint police-military operation was conducted in the area. During the search of a premise one Glock 19 pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds were found stowed in a dresser drawer in one ofthe bedrooms.

Evans and Brown were taken into custody and charges were laid against them after a question and answer session.

Their court dates are being finalised.

