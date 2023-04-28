Home
Female and two men held in lotto scam raid in St James Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), arrested two men believed to be key players in the illegal lottery scamming industry, following two early morning joint operations in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday.

The suspects, one from a Granville address and the other from Montego West Village were picked up by MOCA agents working alongside members of the JCF’s Lottery Scamming Task Force (LSTF).

The first operation took place in Montego West Village, where the intended suspect was apprehended along with an unidentified female. During the operation, a laptop, four cell phones, and several SIM cards were recovered.

in the second operation in Granville, MOCA agents arrested the targetted individual and seized five cell phones, a laptop, and several lead sheets.

Both suspects have been processed pending further investigation and are expected to be charged shortly.

According to Major Basil Jarrett, Director of Communications at MOCA, the recent successes of MOCA and its law enforcement partners are a testimony to the strength of the joint approach being taken in fighting this and other forms of organized crime.

“With the aid of the public”, he continued, “we can expect to see many more persons being arrested and charged as we continue to put pressure on those who are involved in this illegal activity.”

MOCA continues to encourage persons to report what they know about lottery scamming and other major organised criminal activities, by using MOCA’s anonymous Tip-Line at 888-MOCA-TIP or 888-662-2847.

