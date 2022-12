The Jamaica Constabulary Force has been plunged into mourning following the passing of a policewoman over the weekend.

The woman, Phillipa Wynter, was stationed in the St Andrew Central Division.

Reports are that the woman was found unresponsive at her home on Saturday by a family member. According to sources, the policewoman suffered a long battle with illness.

The Central Committee has since extended condolences to her colleagues, family, and friends.