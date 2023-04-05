Female cop, who was attached to COSOCA, dies Loop Jamaica

Female cop, who was attached to COSOCA, dies Loop Jamaica
2 hrs ago

Detective woman corporal, Semone Nembhard

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are on Wednesday mourning the passing of another of their colleagues.

Reports are that Detective woman corporal, Semone Nembhard, who was assigned to The Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), Westmoreland Division, died in the hospital on Tuesday, following a period of illness

The Jamaica Police Federation, in a release, has since extended condolences to the family of the late police officer.

“It is a very sad time for us as we mourn and share condolences with the management and staff of the Westmoreland Division.

“May God give us strength during this dark hour. Condolences also to her family and friends. Gone too soon,” the release stated.

