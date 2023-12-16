Female dies following SUV, truck crash on Mandela High Way Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Female dies following SUV, truck crash on Mandela High Way Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

ISSA suspends referees after major error in Walker Cup final

England beat West Indies by seven wickets in third T20

Woman who died in crash on Mandela Highway identified

403 killed in road crashes up to Dec 15 – RSU

Luton captain Lockyer ‘responsive’ after collapsing on field

Man City drop two more points in 2-2 draw against Palace

Female dies following SUV, truck crash on Mandela High Way

Chelsea recover from slow start to ease past Sheffield United

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses during Premier League match

Ancelotti in no rush to sign club extension amid Brazil speculation

Saturday Dec 16

22°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

9 hrs ago

Crash on Mandela High Way

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A female died from injuries received in a three-way motor vehicle crash that took place along Mandela High Way in St Andrew on Saturday.

Reports are the female was the passenger of an SUV that slammed into a truck that was parked on the side of the road.

Reports are that the impact of the collision resulted in the vehicle, in which the female was traveling, swerving, and damaging another vehicle.

The injured female was rushed to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Occupants of the other vehicle did not receive any life-threatening injuries.

Reports are that the female, who died, was visiting the island on holiday.

The incident caused a massive traffic pile-up in the area.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

ISSA suspends referees after major error in Walker Cup final

Sport

England beat West Indies by seven wickets in third T20

Lifestyle

Sound Off: Your best friend and your partner are hooking up…

More From

Sport

Jaydon Hibbert becomes first Jamaican to win The Bowerman award

In a historic achievement, Jaydon Hibbert, the World Under-20 triple jump champion, secured his place in the annals of Jamaican athletics by becoming the first from the island nation to receive the hi

Jamaica News

PM says proposed ‘hate speech’ laws to deal with violent speech

See also

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has sought to clarify that any move to introduce legislation to tackle “hate speech” in the future would be specifically aimed at curtailing the use of violent language i

Sport

England beat West Indies by seven wickets in third T20

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (AP) — England kept alive the Twenty20 series with the West Indies by chasing down 222 with one ball to spare on Saturday.
Opener Phil Salt backstopped England by carrying his

Sport

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred secures the women’s Bowerman award

After a record-breaking season at the University of Texas, Julien Alfred, the six-time NCAA champion in both indoor and outdoor seasons for the Longhorns, was named the women’s  Bowerman winner.&

Jamaica News

Let’s Talk: What is a must-do before Christmas day?

Some people are creatures of habit, and some Jamaicans love tradition.
When it comes to Christmastime, some of us ensure the curtains are changed and the house is cleaned from top to bottom. Some e

Jamaica News

Female dies following SUV, truck crash on Mandela High Way

A female died from injuries received in a three-way motor vehicle crash that took place along Mandela High Way in St Andrew on Saturday.
Reports are the female was the passenger of an SUV

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols