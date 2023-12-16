Female dies following SUV, truck crash on Mandela High Way Loop Jamaica

A female died from injuries received in a three-way motor vehicle crash that took place along Mandela High Way in St Andrew on Saturday.

Reports are the female was the passenger of an SUV that slammed into a truck that was parked on the side of the road.

Reports are that the impact of the collision resulted in the vehicle, in which the female was traveling, swerving, and damaging another vehicle.

The injured female was rushed to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Occupants of the other vehicle did not receive any life-threatening injuries.

Reports are that the female, who died, was visiting the island on holiday.

The incident caused a massive traffic pile-up in the area.