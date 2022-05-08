Female employee gunned down at Naggo Head bus park in Portmore | Loop Jamaica

A woman was shot dead inside the Naggo Head bus park in Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday morning.

The deceased is 33-year-old Jodian Thompson, a cleaner at the facility, who resided in Naggo Head.

Three other persons were also reportedly injured in a separate shooting incident in nearby Gregory Park, also in Portmore, on Saturday.

In relation to the Naggo Head incident, preliminary reports are that sometime after 10am, Thompson was in the bus park when she was pounced upon by gunmen, who shot her several times in the upper body.

She ran, but later collapsed.

During the incident, commuters were sent scampering for cover as the hoodlums pumped bullets inside the bus park. However, there was no report of any further injury.

Thompson was subsequently taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A motive for the shooting incident has not yet been established, but some residents have theorised that the murder could be gang-related.

The details surrounding the shooting in Gregory Park, which happened close to midday, were not available, but it is understood that three persons were injured.