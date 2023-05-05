Female fans keep Dexta Daps on the road Loop Jamaica

For the past few years, singer Dexta Daps has been touring consistently, filling venues and entertaining fans with his steamy performances.

The ‘Call Me If’ singer says his female fans keep him on the road.

“I just keep going at it. You know say a the ladies dem keep me going. Cause, at di end of di day, we keep on singing fi dem, and dem keep on showing we love,” Dexta reasoned.

The Seaview Gardens artiste, who recently topped local charts with the song ‘Forever’, said he gives thanks to God for allowing him the opportunity to perform and showcase his musical talent.

“By the grace of God we out deh a entertain the world same way. Nutten never change, we just give God thanks ” he added.

Dexta is still reeling from the success of the song ‘Bop’, which features Nigerian singer Davido.

‘Bop’ peaked at number 22 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart a few weeks ago. The song is featured on Davido’s latest album ‘Timeless’.

“Me just excited bout tings like that, cause is a big achievement. Davido is a friend of mine fi a long time now, and you done know the connection is inevitable. It’s just a good strength to go pon suppen weh ago mek history. Definitely appreciate Davido,” said Dexta.

The singer is working on his new album titled ‘Trilogy’. It is the follow-up to his 2021 release ‘Vent’, which stalled at number 10 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

“We have a lot of work going on. Just look out for the album ‘Trilogy’, it’s coming soon. We putting together a nice project for the people,” Dexta promised.