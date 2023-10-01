Female hotel worker dies from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

An Iberostar Hotel worker who was on her way to work died after sustaining injuries when the Toyota Mark X motorcar she was travelling in ran off the road in Trelawny on Sunday morning.

Two other occupants of the car also sustained multiple injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Janeka Johnson of an Albert Town, Trelawny address.

Reports are that about 7am, Johnson was one of three occupants on board the car driving on the Hyde Hall main road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it ran into a ditch.

Johnson reportedly sustained head injuries and died while on the way to hospital.

The other occupants of the vehicle were treated at hospital.