Female hotel worker who died from crash identified Loop Jamaica

The female hotel worker who died from injuries that were sustained in a vehicular crash on the Flanker main road in St James on Sunday morning, has been identified.

The deceased is 57-year-old Andrea Barnett-Ferguson, a housekeeper of Farm Heights, St James.

Reports from the Coral Gardens police are that about 8:55 am, Ferguson was travelling in a Toyota Coaster bus when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which then went over the median and into the path of oncoming traffic, where it collided with another Toyota Coaster bus that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Barnett-Ferguson and the drivers of the motor buses were all taken to the hospital, where Barnett-Ferguson was pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus that Bennett-Ferguson was travelling in is said to be in serious condition, while the other driver’s condition is stable.

There are no reports of any other passengers in the buses.

The investigation continues.