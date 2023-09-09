Female in St Thomas attacked, raped at gunpoint; mason arrested Loop Jamaica

A St Thomas man has been charged with rape and using a firearm to commit a felony following an incident in Pear Tree, St Thomas on August 1.

The accused is 47-year-old Alfaranga Cobourne, mason of Pear Tree.

Reports are that at about 10:30 pm, a woman was walking along the Pear Tree main road when the accused and two other men held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Cobourne was subsequently arrested and charged.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing as lawmen continue to search for the other suspects.