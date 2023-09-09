Female in St Thomas attacked, raped at gunpoint; mason arrested Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Female in St Thomas attacked, raped at gunpoint; mason arrested Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gov’t shocked after gun attack at Nationwide offices

Morocco’s African Cup qualifier postponed in wake of deadly earthquake

‘Brave taxi operator shot after tussle with gunmen who boarded vehicle

Schools encouraged to discuss draft policy on dress and grooming

Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to ‘help each other’ after earthquake

Government and sponsors rally to provide new home for netballer

Citizens on Alert: Gunman held hours after shooting taxi operator

Female in St Thomas attacked, raped at gunpoint; mason arrested

Demarai Gray leads Reggae Boyz to victory in Nations League opener

Four held as cops seize ganja valued at over $300,000 during raid

Saturday Sep 09

31?C
Jamaica News

Search on for other suspects

Loop News

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A St Thomas man has been charged with rape and using a firearm to commit a felony following an incident in Pear Tree, St Thomas on August 1.

The accused is 47-year-old Alfaranga Cobourne, mason of Pear Tree.

Reports are that at about 10:30 pm, a woman was walking along the Pear Tree main road when the accused and two other men held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Cobourne was subsequently arrested and charged.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing as lawmen continue to search for the other suspects.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Gov’t shocked after gun attack at Nationwide offices

Sport

Morocco’s African Cup qualifier postponed in wake of deadly earthquake

Jamaica News

‘Brave taxi operator shot after tussle with gunmen who boarded vehicle

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks big season’s best 10.84 to win in Brussels

Jamaica’s double Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked a new season’s best 10.84 seconds to easily win the women’s 100m at the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday.
Comp

Sport

See also

Asafa Powell inducted into Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame

Former Jamaican top sprinter Asafa Powell has been inducted into the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony occurred on Wednesday during the annual gala dinner of the

Sport

Ricketts wins triple jump in Brussels with new personal best 15.01m

The concluding track event, the men’s 400m, was won by Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald in 44.84

Sport

Shericka Jackson misses 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson produced another big performance to win the women’s 200m at the final regular season Diamond League stop in Brussels on Friday.
Jackson, who went after Florence Grif

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at Brussels Diamond League on Friday

Shericka Jackson will target the 35-year-old women’s 200m world record set by the late Florence Griffith Joyner

Sport

Shericka Jackson aims for 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson is set to make a record-breaking attempt in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
The recently renovated King Baudoui

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols