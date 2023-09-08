Female JP, paralegal clerk again remanded on $27m property fraud rap Loop Jamaica

A justice of the peace (JP) and paralegal clerk who is charged with fraudulent conversion, was remanded in custody until October 24 when her case will again be brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Stephen Powell, the attorney representing 50-year-old Georgia Messam-Whyte, a paralegal clerk of Village Green, St Ann, on Thursday tried to have the matter sent to plea and case management when the matter came up in court.

However, the complainants wanted to know how he would be getting back the nearly $30 million that was fleeced from him when he attempted to buy his aged mother a home.

It is alleged that between September 2018 and April 2019, Messam-Whyte received over $27 million from the now complainant to purchase a property. The monies should have been paid over to an attorney for the purchase of a property in St Catherine, but Messam-Whyte failed to turn over the funds to the attorney.

Instead, she allegedly issued a letter on the letterhead of the attorney with carriage of the sales agreement to give the attorney undertaking for the property. As a result, the attorney transferred the property to the complainant, but the monies that were received by Messam-Whyte have still not been handed over.