Female law student gunned down in St James Loop Jamaica

A female law student was gunned down in her community on Wednesday evening as the ongoing bloodletting in St James continues.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Andrea Hanson, a law student.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 6:50 pm, Hanson was at car wash in Tucker, Granville, St James when she was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting her multiple times.

The police were summoned and Hanson was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The St James police are also probing Wednesday night’s double murder that was committed in the Roehampton community in the parish.