Female lovers’ quarrel in Clarendon ends with charges laid Loop Jamaica

Female lovers' quarrel in Clarendon ends with charges laid
Female lovers’ quarrel in Clarendon ends with charges laid

Twenty-four-year-old Muiranda Hall, a security guard of Sangster’s Heights, Chapelton in Clarendon, was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting her female lover on Wednesday, September 20.

Reports from the Crofts Hill police are that Hall and the now complainant had an argument, during which Hall allegedly punched the complainant to the abdomen and squeezed her neck, resulting in swelling and bruises.

Hall is also accused of stealing the complainant’s Samsung Galaxy A11 cell phone.

The complainant managed to escape from the scene, and went to the police station, where she made a report.

Hall was subsequently arrested and later charged with robbery with aggravation and malicious destruction of property.

Her court date is being finalised.

