Female motorist gets extended bail re teen’s death in traffic crash Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Female motorist gets extended bail re teen’s death in traffic crash Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

UPDATE: Trainee cop drowns while assisting another recruit

Chuck slams bloggers for ‘cashing in on false info’, abusing Holness

Female motorist gets extended bail re teen’s death in traffic crash

Suspected drowning of police trainee in St Elizabeth

JWN Foundation unleashing the next generation of DJs

Island Grill appoints Sherine Price as new chief operating officer

Clarendon ABM robbery aborted; machine found in plaza

Cell phone almost lands man in prison

UWI’s diamond week of celebrations starts today

Howard Mitchell is the 2023 PSOJ Hall of Fame inductee

Monday Jul 17

34?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A female motorist is to return to the St Elizabeth Parish Court on September 15 after her case of allegedly causing the death of a 17-year-old motorcyclist during a traffic crash made no further progress in court.

The accused woman, Kimberly Smith, had her bail extended until that date when she appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.

Smith is charged in relation to an incident last year when 17-year-old Shaquille McLean died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle bang-up on the Cheapside main road near Junction in St Elizabeth.

The prosecutor informed the court that the case file was incomplete because a further statement was requested from the investigating officer, but it was yet to be provided.

The presiding parish judge ordered that the officer should provide the statement before the next court date.

Smith then had her bail further extended until September 15.

Reports are that about 9:30 am on Thursday, November 10, 2022, 17-year-old Shaquille McLean, a resident of Cheapside, St Elizabeth, was driving a motorcycle on the main road when he collided with a Honda Fit motorcar.

The police said the driver of the motorcar was exiting from a minor road at the time.

McLean and a male pillion were reportedly flung from the motorcycle on impact.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the pillion was treated.

Smith was also taken to the hospital, where she received treatment and was subsequently charged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Trainee cop drowns while assisting another recruit

Jamaica News

Chuck slams bloggers for ‘cashing in on false info’, abusing Holness

Jamaica News

Female motorist gets extended bail re teen’s death in traffic crash

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Shericka Jackson again

Sha’Carri Richardson emerged victorious in the women’s 100m event at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland on Sunday, defeating world leader Shericka Jackson in a noteworthy performance.

Sport

See also

Rohan Watson, Jonielle Smith win 100m in Italy

Jamaicans Rohan Watson and Jonielle Smith emerged as winners at Friday’s International Meeting of Athletics Solidarity Sport in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger

Business

Island Grill appoints Sherine Price as new chief operating officer

Jamaican quick-service restaurant Island Grill has appointed Sherine Price as its new chief operating officer in alignment with its strategic growth objectives to expand and upgrade its product offeri

Jamaica News

Double murder rocks St Ann; ‘Brawlin’ and ‘Pappy’ the victims

The St Ann police are trying to establish a motive for the gun slaying of two men in Priory, St Ann on Saturday.
The deceased are 33-year-old Garfield Thomas, alias ‘Brawlin’, a mason of Seacrest i

Entertainment

Chris Brown Jamaica concert set for Aug 27; tickets go live Tuesday

Sean Kingston, Teejay and more to perform

Jamaica News

Vendors concerned, sewage problem causes massive drop in sales

Vendors who operate along Peachon Street in downtown Kingston say they have seen a massive decline in sales because of a sewage problem affecting the area.
The vendors say not only has foul-smellin

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols