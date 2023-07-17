Female motorist gets extended bail re teen’s death in traffic crash Loop Jamaica

A female motorist is to return to the St Elizabeth Parish Court on September 15 after her case of allegedly causing the death of a 17-year-old motorcyclist during a traffic crash made no further progress in court.

The accused woman, Kimberly Smith, had her bail extended until that date when she appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.

Smith is charged in relation to an incident last year when 17-year-old Shaquille McLean died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle bang-up on the Cheapside main road near Junction in St Elizabeth.

The prosecutor informed the court that the case file was incomplete because a further statement was requested from the investigating officer, but it was yet to be provided.

The presiding parish judge ordered that the officer should provide the statement before the next court date.

Smith then had her bail further extended until September 15.

Reports are that about 9:30 am on Thursday, November 10, 2022, 17-year-old Shaquille McLean, a resident of Cheapside, St Elizabeth, was driving a motorcycle on the main road when he collided with a Honda Fit motorcar.

The police said the driver of the motorcar was exiting from a minor road at the time.

McLean and a male pillion were reportedly flung from the motorcycle on impact.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the pillion was treated.

Smith was also taken to the hospital, where she received treatment and was subsequently charged.