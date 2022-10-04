Female pastor attacked and fatally stabbed at house in St Ann Loop Jamaica

A 52-year-old woman said to be a pastor was attacked and her throat slashed at her home in St Ann on Mondday.

Reports are that at about 11:30 pm, the female identified as Michelle Roache was at premises in the Content section of the parish when she noticed that the lights to the outside of her house were turned off.

Police said the religious leader went to make some checks and that was when she was attacked stabbed several times and her throat slased.

The injured woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.