Female pastor attacked and fatally stabbed at house in St Ann Loop Jamaica
A 52-year-old woman said to be a pastor was attacked and her throat slashed at her home in St Ann on Mondday.

Reports are that at about 11:30 pm, the female identified as Michelle Roache was at premises in the Content section of the parish when she noticed that the lights to the outside of her house were turned off.

Police said the religious leader went to make some checks and that was when she was attacked stabbed several times and her throat slased.

The injured woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

UPDATE: 14-y-o Micheal Murray safe after going missing in HWT

The police are reporting that 14-year-old Michael Murray of Wynters Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, September 3, has returned home.
He is said to be in good heal

Jamaica News

Two weeks missing: Kingston 11 man last seen at home

Troy Craddock, 37, of Upper Marl Road in Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, September 17.
He is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.
The entertainer sh

JN scholars urged to strive for greatness

Though Kasi Abbott, a first-form student of Knox College in Manchester, has known for weeks that she is one of 47 students to be awarded the JN Foundation Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship for 20

Jamaica News

15-y-o student from Spanish Town gone missing in Half-Way Tree

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Micheal Murray of Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, October 3.
He is of brown complexion, medium b

Jamaica News

Manhunt on for gunman who shot victim during attempted robbery

Police investigators in St Thomas have launched a manhunt for a gunman who shot and injured a man during an attempted robbery along the Spring Garden main road in the parish on Friday.
The injured

