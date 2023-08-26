Female popularly called ‘Medikk’ from Red Hills Rod reported missing Loop Jamaica

Female popularly called 'Medikk' from Red Hills Rod reported missing
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Kimmo Matthews

7 minutes ago

Twenty-nine-year-old Stephany Williams, otherwise called ‘Medikk’ of Mayfair, Red Hills Road in St. Andrew has been missing since Thursday, August 24.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 169 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall. Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Williams left home sometime on Thursday afternoon and has not been seen since.

At the time, she was wearing a black blouse, black tights, and a pair of black shoes. All attempts to contact her have failed. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stephany Williams is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

