min read
Female pump attendant attacked shot dead in Portmore Loop Jamaica
48 minutes ago

A woman said to be a pump attendant was shot and killed by gunmen in Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday evening.

Reports are that the female was at work when she was attacked by men traveling on a motorcycle. The incident took place along Grange Lane in West Cumberland, St Catherine.

The men then fled from the area.

The Catherine South police since the incident have sent out a release advising members of the public that during this process motorists will not be able to access this section and are advised to use alternative routes.

