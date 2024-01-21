Female security guard cut down in St Mary gun attack Loop Jamaica

Female security guard cut down in St Mary gun attack Loop Jamaica
2 hrs ago

Police investigators have launched a manhunt for a gunman who shot and killed a female security guard after invading her house in Broadgate, St Mary on Saturday night.

The deceased is 34-year-old Jody Buchanan.

Preliminary reports are that sometime between 8pm and 9pm, Buchanan was alone at home when a masked man entered through a backdoor and opened gunfire, hitting her several times  before fleeing the scene.

Residents who heard loud explosions, alerted the police.

On their arrival, Buchanan’s bullet-riddled body was seen lying on a bed.

Her body was removed to the morgue pending a post-mortem examination.

No motive has so far been established for the gun attack.

