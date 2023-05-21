Female security guard from Gregory Park gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Thirty-two-year-old Natasha Taylor, a security guard of Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine, has been missing since Friday, May 19.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 168 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 6am, Taylor was last seen on Molynes Road in St Andrew wearing her uniform, a white shirt and a pair of black pants.

Efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natasha Taylor is asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-8422, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.