Female who died in crash on Mandela Highway, identified Loop Jamaica

The woman who died from injuries received in a three-way motor vehicle crash at a section of Mandela Highway in St Andrew on Saturday has been identified.

She is 23-year-old Shadedra Williams of Four Paths in Clarendon.

Reports are the young woman was the passenger in an SUV that slammed into a truck that was parked on the side of the road.

The impact of the collision resulted in the vehicle in which Williams was traveling, swerving, and hitting another vehicle.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle did not receive any life-threatening injuries.

Reports are that the Williams was visiting the island on holiday.