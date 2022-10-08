Female, who was hiding with Jamaica’s most wanted, now in custody Loop Jamaica

A female, who was held at the guest house where Jamaica’s most wanted, Rudolph Shaw and his crony were hiding before they were fatally shot by cops, has been taken into custody.

Police said two firearms were also recovered from the facility located on Sandringham Avenue, off Molynes Road.

Police said a manhunt was launched for Shaw after he escaped from the Central Kingston police lockup on Thursday.

Police in a post, on their social media page, said Shaw since he went on the run, has been the subject of intense surveillance and tracking.

Investigators said they were later able to identify that Shaw was holding up at a guest house.

Reports are that when the police team swooped down on the location, they were greeted with gunfire. In the end, Shaw and another man were shot and injured, the police high command said in the post.

They were taken to a medical facility where they were pronounced dead.

One .45 pistol and a 9mm pistol were seized. One woman who was in their company was arrested and taken into custody.

According to the police, a Joint Anti-Gang Task Force and other police units had been pursuing Shaw in Jamaica before, but he was able to escape capture before leaving the country by boat.

Reports are that Shaw surfaced in the Cayman Islands in July.

A manhunt was launched after coordination between law enforcement agencies in Jamaica and Cayman.

Reports are that on July 8, personnel from the Cayman Islands’ Firearms Response Unit, approached a vehicle with two occupants, one of whom was Shaw.

The two men attempted to elude the cops by ramming into the police vehicle, rendering their vehicle immobile.

Shaw was apprehended by police, but the other man fled on foot.