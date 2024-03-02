Femke Bol breaks her 400m world record at World Indoors Loop Jamaica

Femke Bol breaks her 400m world record at World Indoors Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

57 minutes ago

Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, poses after winning the gold medal and setting a new world record in the women’s 400m during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue).

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Netherlands runner Femke Bol broke her own 400m world record at the World Athletics Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Bol won in 49.17 seconds and took 0.07 off the record she set two weeks ago at the Dutch championships.

The indoor title followed the 400 hurdles crown she won at the worlds in August in Budapest.

Teammate and training partner Lieke Klaver was second in 50.16, marking the first time in world indoors history that two Dutch athletes reached a podium in the same event.

“We’ve trained so hard together to make this a Dutch one-two,” Bol said.

Alexis Holmes of the United States was third in a personal best of 50.24.

Source

