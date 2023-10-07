Fern Gully main road being closed for six weeks for repairs – NWA Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Fern Gully main road being closed for six weeks for repairs – NWA Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Fern Gully main road being closed for six weeks for repairs – NWA

Porter fatally stabbed, allegedly by woman, in St Andrew

PORUS FALLOUT: Business owners hoping commuters will return

ISSA suspends Innswood and Kellits from Manning and daCosta Cups

Manning Cup 2023: Hydel clinch crucial victory at Calabar

Videographer arrested after reported gun attack on cops

One man fatally shot, 3 including students injured near JDF checkpoint

Chelsea rout Burnley to enjoy back-to-back wins in the Premier League

McTominay enters in 87th minute and scores 2 as Man U beat Brentford

Sub-machine gun and assorted rounds found in St Ann

Sunday Oct 08

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

30 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Fern Gully main road in St Ann will be closed to vehicular traffic for six weeks, beginning on Monday, October 9 to facilitate repairs to the roadway that has “deteriorated”.

The announcement was made in a press release by the National Works Agency (NWA) on Friday.

The thoroughfare is used by motorists to access Ocho Rios and other areas on the north coast.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said the agency will be partnering with the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) to effect repairs to the roadway that has deteriorated.

He said the badly rutted surface of the targeted section of road will be removed and replaced with asphaltic concrete.

In addition, the road is to be marked and have raised pavement markers (cat’s eyes) installed.The project is to be executed at a cost of $31.6 million.

During the closure, the alternative routes will be Breadnut Hill for vehicles entering and exiting Ocho Rios.

Further, the Chalky Hill main road should be used by large trucks and can also be used by vehicles travelling westerly from Moneague to St Ann’s Bay and beyond.

Motorists may also use the North/South Toll Road as an alternative route.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Saint models set Paris Fashion Week afire

Jamaica News

Fern Gully main road being closed for six weeks for repairs – NWA

World News

Israel battles Hamas militants as country’s death toll reaches 600

More From

Sport

Chelsea rout Burnley to enjoy back-to-back wins in the Premier League

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Chelsea rallied to rout Burnley 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday and continue their revival under Mauricio Pochettino.
Trailing to a goal from Wilson Odobert in the fir

Sport

See also

Manning Cup 2023: Hydel clinch crucial victory at Calabar

Hydel High revived their prospects of advancing to the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory at Calabar High on Saturday.
In a resilient performance,

Jamaica News

Cops probing prisoner involvement in Medikk’s disappearance

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey says a person currently serving time in prison may be behind the disappearance of dancehall artiste and social media personality ‘Medikk’.
Medikk, whose re

Sport

JAAA, JCA mourn the killing GC Foster’s vice principal Gibbs Williams

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) expressed profound shock and sorrow in response to the shooting death of Gibbs Williams, vice principa

Sport

Jamaican driver Sara Misir revs up for GT Cup Championship finale

Jamaican Formula Woman driver Sara Misir is gearing up for the GT Cup Championship finale in the United Kingdom this weekend.
Misir, along with her teammate Alana Carter from Canada, is set to comp

Sport

McTominay enters in 87th minute and scores 2 as Man U beat Brentford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Substitute Scott McTominay scored two goals in second-half stoppage time on Saturday as Manchester United rallied to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League.
Erik ten Ha

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols