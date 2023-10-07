Fern Gully main road being closed for six weeks for repairs – NWA Loop Jamaica

The Fern Gully main road in St Ann will be closed to vehicular traffic for six weeks, beginning on Monday, October 9 to facilitate repairs to the roadway that has “deteriorated”.

The announcement was made in a press release by the National Works Agency (NWA) on Friday.

The thoroughfare is used by motorists to access Ocho Rios and other areas on the north coast.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said the agency will be partnering with the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) to effect repairs to the roadway that has deteriorated.

He said the badly rutted surface of the targeted section of road will be removed and replaced with asphaltic concrete.

In addition, the road is to be marked and have raised pavement markers (cat’s eyes) installed.The project is to be executed at a cost of $31.6 million.

During the closure, the alternative routes will be Breadnut Hill for vehicles entering and exiting Ocho Rios.

Further, the Chalky Hill main road should be used by large trucks and can also be used by vehicles travelling westerly from Moneague to St Ann’s Bay and beyond.

Motorists may also use the North/South Toll Road as an alternative route.