Fernandes and Rashford score in Man Utd’s 2-0 win vs Everton Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Fernandes and Rashford score in Man Utd’s 2-0 win vs Everton Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Errol Bascoe, PNP caretaker in St Mary Western resigns

Violence erupts in section of St Andrew North; 48 hour curfew imposed

Fernandes and Rashford score in Man Utd’s 2-0 win vs Everton

Child shot dead, woman injured; attacker charged

Anderson takes 700th wicket, but India beat England by an innings

Lakers stun Bucks 123-122, with D’Angelo Russell scoring 44 points

Pinnock equals national indoor record to take NCAA long jump title

St Elizabeth/Portmore businessman booked for illegal gun, ammo

Recording artiste booked for AK-47 rifle, shotgun seizure

Hansle Parchment says he is not ready to return to competition

Saturday Mar 09

30°C
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, right is fouled by Everton’s Ben Godfrey, centre, who gave away a penalty during an English Premier League football match at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted first-half penalties won by Alejandro Garnacho as Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday to recover from back-to-back Premier League losses that had jeopardised their Champions League qualification hopes.

Fernandes tucked away his spot kick in the 12th minute for his first home goal since August after James Tarkowski clipped the leg of Garnacho just inside the area.

The Portugal midfielder then handed over penalty duties to Rashford after Garnacho went down under a rash lunge by Ben Godfrey. Rashford slotted his kick into the corner after a stuttered run-up to double the lead in the 36th.

Sixth-place United, which were coming off losses to Fulham and Manchester City in the league, trimmed the gap to Tottenham in fifth to three points. Spurs, which play fourth-place Aston Villa in a crucial match on Sunday, have two games in hand on United.

United will be hoping the Premier League has five places — rather than the current four — in next season’s expanded Champions League format. An extra berth will be determined by English clubs’ overall performance in European competition this season.

“Now every game, the manager said, is a final,” said Garnacho, a 19-year-old Argentine winger who was a persistent danger on the counterattack. “We have to win every single game, we’re Manchester United.”

Everton, which started the match at Old Trafford five points clear of the relegation zone, had more shots than United (23 to 15) but many were from long range and few seriously troubled goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Sean Dyche’s team is now winless in 11 league games stretching back to Dec 16, while its situation could soon get worse if the Premier League decides to hand the club another sanction for breaching the competition’s financial rules. Everton have already been docked six points this season for overspending.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

March 8, 2024 06:22 PM

Sport

March 3, 2024 06:05 PM

Sport

February 24, 2024 06:10 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Errol Bascoe, PNP caretaker in St Mary Western resigns

Jamaica News

Violence erupts in section of St Andrew North; 48 hour curfew imposed

Sport

Fernandes and Rashford score in Man Utd’s 2-0 win vs Everton

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Firearm holder leaves gun at station for safe keeping, item missing

The St Thomas police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a pistol left at the Morant Bay Police station. 
According to reports, a licensed firearm holder went to the stati

Sport

Pinnock equals national indoor record to take NCAA long jump title

Wayne Pinnock of the University of Arkansas won the men’s long jump gold medal on the second day of the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Championships in Boston, achieving an indoor career best of 8.40m on Frid

Sport

Hansle Parchment says he is not ready to return to competition

The six-foot Jamaican highlighted the possibility of opening his season in April once his preparation reaches an acceptable level

Jamaica News

Recording artiste booked for AK-47 rifle, shotgun seizure

Twenty-two-year-old Demareo Bryan, otherwise called ‘Sinna’, a recording artiste of Blacksmith Drive, Seaforth in St Thomas, has been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised poss

Jamaica News

St Elizabeth/Portmore businessman booked for illegal gun, ammo

The St Elizabeth police have charged 55-year-old Kingsley Wright, a businessman of North Hampton, Santa Cruz in the parish, and Quarry Drive, Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine, with possession of a

Jamaica News

Construction worker reportedly chops up woman amid money dispute

Incident linked to soured love triangle relationship

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols