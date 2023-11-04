Fernandes’ late goal earn Man United a 1-0 win at Fulham Loop Jamaica

Fernandes' late goal earn Man United a 1-0 win at Fulham
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Saturday Nov 04

24°C
Loop Sports

9 hrs ago

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, centre, celebrates after scoring a late goal during the English Premier League football match against Fulham at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff).

LONDON (AP) — Bruno Fernandes scored a stoppage-time goal to earn Manchester United a 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday and lift the pressure on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag.

Fernandes capitalized on a poor clearance by compatriot Joao Palhinha to stroke a low finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the area just seconds into added-on time at Craven Cottage.

United rebounded from back-to-back 3-0 losses to Manchester City and Newcastle over the past week that left Ten Hag facing his biggest crisis since taking over in the summer of 2022.

The big games keep coming for Ten Hag, though, with United having a pivotal Champions League match at FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Scott McTominay thought he had ended United’s scoreless streak when he tapped in Alejandro Garnacho’s cut-back from a free kick in the eighth minute. After a long delay to check the goal, Harry Maguire was adjudged to have been offside when the free kick was whipped in by Christian Eriksen.

Maguire didn’t touch the ball but was deemed to be affecting play because he almost connected with the free kick before it got to Garnacho.

After a listless first half, Fulham improved after the break and went close through Harry Wilson and Palhinha – who drew good saves from Andre Onana – and then Rodrigo Muniz.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Fernandes’ intervention.

Jaheel Hyde wins Jamaica’s first gold medal at Pan Am Games

Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde won the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 19th Pan American Games inside the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Friday.
Hyde took the vic

Sport

Shericka and Sha’Carri nominated for World Athletics Fair Play Award

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA are among six athletes who have been nominated for the World Athletics International Fair Play Award.
Both sprinters were jointly sel

Sport

Roshawn Clarke among finalists for World Athletics’ Rising Star Award

Jamaica’s 400m hurdler Roshawn Clarke has been named one of the three finalists for the Men’s Rising Star Award by World Athletics, which recognizes the top Under 20 athletes of the year. The other fi

Sport

Olympic bronze medallist Ronald Levy reveals positive drug test

Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medalist Ronald Levy has publicly disclosed that he is the athlete who recently recorded an adverse analytical finding in a recent out-of competition drug test.
The 3

Sport

Ten Hag deems Rashford’s nightclub visit after City loss inappropriate

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says it was “unacceptable” for Marcus Rashford to go to a nightclub party after the team’s humiliating 3-0 derby defeat at home t

Jamaica News

Phillip Paulwell remembers slain daughter on her birthday

On what would have been his daughter Sarayah’s first birthday, veteran lawmaker Phillip Paulwell remembered her by sharing several photographs on his social media platforms.
“Happy birthday princes

 

