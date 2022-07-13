Ferry Police Station on Mandela Highway closed for renovation | Loop Jamaica

The Ferry Police Station on Mandela Highway in St Andrew has been closed to facilitate renovation.

In an advisory Tuesday, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the closure is temporary.

It also said residents of Ferry and its environs should direct all their concerns and queries to the Duhaney Park Police Station, which is at 3-5 Sutcliffe Avenue, Kingston 20, or the Central Village Police Station that is located at Main Street in Central Village.

The JCF also apologised for any inconvenience the closure of the police station may cause.The $10-million Ferry Police Station Renovation Project was launched in 2021 by then Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague.

The project is being executed under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Toll Authority of Jamaica (TAJ), which is funding the engagement.

Among the programmed scope of works are roof repairs, upgrading of offices/workspaces, restrooms and the waiting area, electrical modifications, and a general facelift of the building.