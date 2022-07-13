Ferry Police Station on Mandela Highway closed for renovation | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Ferry Police Station on Mandela Highway closed for renovation | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Ferry Police Station on Mandela Highway closed for renovation

Over 15,000 people arrested in Jamaica in 2021 — survey

Paternity leave coming for public sector workers

Reggae Girlz’ World Cup qualification leaves Jamaicans overjoyed

World Championships 2022 preview: Women’s, men’s 200 metres

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Motorcyclists driving with a learner’s will soon need an instructor

Young Jamaica challenges PNP to present a better relief plan

JPS warns customers about scam

Road safety webinar aims to achieve zero road fatalities

Wednesday Jul 13

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Then Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague (centre) at the handover on Dec 14, 2021 for the renovation of the Ferry Police Station in St Andrew, with (from left) SP Lanford Salmon, ACP Gary McKenzie, DCP Clifford Blake, Toll Authority Chairman William Shagoury, board member Christopher Townsend, and CEO Lerone Laing. (Photo: JIS)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ferry Police Station on Mandela Highway in St Andrew has been closed to facilitate renovation.

In an advisory Tuesday, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the closure is temporary.

It also said residents of Ferry and its environs should direct all their concerns and queries to the Duhaney Park Police Station, which is at 3-5 Sutcliffe Avenue, Kingston 20, or the Central Village Police Station that is located at Main Street in Central Village.

The JCF also apologised for any inconvenience the closure of the police station may cause.The $10-million Ferry Police Station Renovation Project was launched in 2021 by then Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague.

The project is being executed under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Toll Authority of Jamaica (TAJ), which is funding the engagement.

Among the programmed scope of works are roof repairs, upgrading of offices/workspaces, restrooms and the waiting area, electrical modifications, and a general facelift of the building.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

‘Super moon’ on display this Wednesday

Lifestyle

#Weddingweek: Best outdoor spots for weddings in Grenada

Jamaica News

Ferry Police Station on Mandela Highway closed for renovation

More From

Sport

Reggae Girlz qualify for back-to-back World Cups

Jamaica defeated Haiti 4-0 on Monday night at the Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico to qualify for their second straight FIFA World Cup.
It was the second time in history that a Caribbean tea

Jamaica News

See also

Police appeal for help to find ‘Ms Chin’

Fifty-one-year-old Wai Guan, otherwise called ‘Ms Chin’, a businesswoman of Bogue Heights Drive in St James has been missing since Friday, July 8.
She is of light complexion, slim build, and is abo

Jamaica News

JCF moves applications for police records online

Appointments after July 25 must be rescheduled; new pick-up location in Kingston

World Champs

World Championships 2022 preview: Women’s, men’s 100 metres

Women’s 100m
If the USA men look dominant in the 100m, the Jamaican women appear downright invincible.
The trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson headline a

Jamaica News

Holness calls on nation to be wary of ‘false prophets’ while…

Promising Jamaicans that JLP will ensure country emerges strongly from current crisis

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Hazy and windy as Saharan dust returns

A plume of Saharan dust is expected to move across the Caribbean region Tuesday through to Thursday, the Jamaica Meteorological Service said in its latest forecast.
A High-Pressure Ridge a

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols