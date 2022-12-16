FESCO Ferry ‘destination station’ also a heritage site Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Future Energy Source Company Limited (FESCO) has expanded its network to 18 service stations across the island, the most recent being the Coore’s Ferry FESCO Service Station on the Mandela Highway in Kingston, which is also a heritage site.

Since the company began operating its dealer-owned stations in February 2013, it has made a remarkable transformation and is currently valued at $2.8 billion.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, who delivered remarks at the official opening of the service station on December 13, said: “This ‘destination station’, strategically located off the busy Mandela Highway, makes FESCO a critical partner among Jamaica’s motoring public, particularly those traversing sections of Kingston, Portmore, Spanish Town, and Clarendon each day.

“FESCO is truly a Jamaican brand whose profits are earned on the island, retained here and reinvested into the company,” the minister said.

He argued that it is FESCO and other players in Jamaica’s transport and fuel market who will remain vital in the continued growth as a country.

“Indeed, all commercial activities require reliable transportation, and by making the movement of people and goods increasingly efficient, we are improving production and the overall stimulation of economic growth,” he said.

Senator Hill pointed out that government initiatives, such as the Special Economic Zone and Global Digital Services Sector, are helping to expand international partnerships that will support companies such as FESCO as they expand into new areas of service.

“I notice that FESCO intends to enter the liquefied petroleum gas market in the next three years, and we welcome this bold move… It is your preparedness to diversify operations and your insistence on quality that have been a major impetus to your current success and more in the coming decades,” he added.

The minister said that FESCO has taken steps to ensure its products align with important quality standards, such as those established by the American Petroleum Institute and the Society of Automotive Engineers.

He also urged FESCO to continue examining service standards and to ensure they consistently meet the evolving needs and expectations of consumers.

Speaking at the launch, Hugh Coore, owner of the FESCO Ferry franchise, mentioned the importance of the service station being launched at the specific location.

“I am sure we are all familiar with Martin Luther King’s ‘I have a Dream speech’, well that speech symbolises a dream, no matter how incredible or unbelievable it may seem, is a vision that can be realised.

“I, too, had a dream more than a decade ago and that dream was to capitalise on the history of Ferry. I dreamt of honouring this iconic landmark and to leave behind development that would, too, be considered iconic and a significant value to Jamaica and its economy,” he said.

The location, many years ago, was a place which was once famous for a ferry service, the Ferry Inn, and Tom Cringle’s Cotton Tree. The Ferry Inn was the place to break the journey between Kingston and Spanish Town, in the days of horse travel.

Fast-forward to 2021, the Coore family followed their dream and opened a FESCO rest stop on the historic site, continuing a centuries-old tradition, a release said.

