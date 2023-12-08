FESGAS powers tasty bites for Suga Lifestyle Trade Show Loop Jamaica

Suga Lifestyle’s Christmas Connection at The Jamaica Pegasus this weekend is not just a trade show, but a curated experience of tasty bites and beverages.

As Future Energy Source Co Ltd (FESCO) currently rolls out Fesgas islandwide, Christmas Connection is a stop on their campaign to sensitise and offer the public a more affordable cooking gas, that is of high quality and easily accessible with dependable service.

They have cylinders that are safe and attractive enough to be placed in the household, too.

A few lucky patrons will walk away with gift certificates for Fesgas cylinders, so they will be cooking with Fesgas and definitely guaranteed not to run out of gas during the busy holiday season.

Where there is Fesgas, there is also food. They have partnered with Suga Lifestyle, also known for restaurant reviews and ratings, who will have Chef Garfield Seivwright Jr of crEATe & Co Ltd offer tasty bites as they last to patrons.

CEO of Suga Lifestyle, Gabrielle Burgess, said that Chef Garfield’s crEATe & Co will be complementing the tasty bites with their award-winning crEATe Sauce, which has both mild and spicy versions. crEATe sauces will be available for purchase at the event.

Patrons can also look forward to sampling mouthwatering confectioneries from vendors such as Donut Desires, Sweet Encounters Ja, Sweet Obsession and more, as well as enjoy treats as they last courtesy of National Baking Company. Healthy options will be available from Smoothies for Life as well.

Complimentary hot and cold coffee, along with the new Blue Mountain Coffee-infused 70% Dark Chocolate will be provided by Jablum Coffee and Miracle Corporation Ltd will offer complimentary wines, beers, stouts & their new rum blend on the market, Boss Lady. Burgess was happy to say that the name and branding of the bottle, Boss Lady, was inspired by Suga Lifestyle.

As patrons sip and taste what’s on offer, they will be enticed to shop over 40 vendors that represent a variety of the island’s creative industries. Consider it a one-stop Christmas shop for art, apparel and accessories for man, woman, child and fur babies, reading, colouring activities, games and books for kids, genuine Leather products, plants, pet items, candles, electronics and smart home needs, home décor & accents, personal/skincare, small bites, pastries, and beverages.

There will be entertainment at about 4pm each day, featuring guest performers Stephanie Hazle Lyle and Ken Ellis, plus Suga Lifestyle giveaways hosted by the event’s conceptualiser, Burgess, familiarly known as Suga and Dutty Berry.

Burgess reported that patrons will have chances to win energy cash vouchers from JPS to reduce their light bills this Christmas.

Suga Lifestyle’s Christmas Connection is a family-friendly event and a great activity for the soliday Season.

Entry is J$1000 (children 12 and under free). Tickets are available on sugalifestyle.com and will be available for purchase upon arrival.

The event is Sponsored by Gustazos Jamaica, FESGAS, Loop, JABLUM Coffee, Miracle Corporation Ltd, SLEEK Jamaica Media, National Baking Company, Stush in the Bush, JPS, Manpower & Maintenance Services Group Limited,Textures Salon & Spa, Bottega Jamaica, AU Trading Co, LASCO Financial Services Ltd, Chive Restaurant, Closet Cloud, Mystic Thai Kingston, Rolls Ja, Mel’s Sticky Jams Ltd.