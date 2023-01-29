Black Immigrant Daily News

Kees Dieffenthaller and Kes the Band had the crowd swooning. Photo by Jordon Briggs

St Mary’s College Past Students’ Union held its annual all-inclusive CIC Fete, a staple in the Carnival diary, also known as Fete with the Saints, on Saturday at the college sports grounds in Port of Spain.

The event was well attended and photographer Jordon Briggs was there and brought back these highlights:

Sekon Sta gave it his all. Photo by Jordon Briggs

An energetic crowd at CIC Fete. Photo by Jordon Briggs

SOCA ROYALTY: Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez and husband, Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez thrilled the crowd at CIC Fete. Photo by Jordon Briggs

FETING WITH THE SAINTS: Soca superstars Machel Montano and Destra Garcia hyped the crowd with their performance. Photo by Jordon Briggs

