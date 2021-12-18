Fetty Wap Arrested At Newark Airport While Wearing Ankle Monitor On Outstanding Warrant

Fetty Wap was arrested and taken into custody on Friday afternoon as he attempted to board a flight at the Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to authorities, Fetty Wap was arrested on an outstanding warrant for public nuisance stemming from an incident from North Bergen, New Jersey. It’s not clear what the details are in relation to that charge, but Fetty Wap is facing a number of criminal charges at present for an unrelated crime.

Photos from his arrest showed the rapper in a full face covering, a green sweatshirt, and matching green joggers with a pair of white sneakers, TMZ reported.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested after his ankle monitor notification showed that he had an active warrant.

“Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” a Port Authority Police Department spokesperson Rudolph King was quoted by Rolling Stone as saying. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was then transported to our [Central Police Desk], which is our main checkpoint for arrest processing.”

King said that Fetty Wap was out on bail, but no bail amount is listed, and there is no mugshot of the rapper.

Fetty Wap has been wearing GPS monitoring since early November based on conditions of his bond release for federal drug trafficking charges he is currently facing in New York.

According to the FBI, Fetty was initially arrested for allegedly involved in a drug trafficking ring that spans the West coast. Fetty Wap was charged one week ago for conspiracy to distribute and possess a controlled substance, including heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Cops say Fetty Wap and others “transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

Peace added, “We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence.”

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is on conditional release after paying $500,000 bail.