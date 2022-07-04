Fewer Jamaicans deported from the US in 2021 | Loop Jamaica

There was a 40.3 per cent reduction in the number of Jamaicans deported from the United States in 2021.

The reduction resulted in an overall 23.3 per cent decline in deportations when compared to the previous year.

Also referred to as involuntary returned migrants, the total number deportees sent back in 2021 was 501. This is down from 653 in 2020.

The statistics are contained in the 2021 edition of the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica, which has been tabled in the House of Representatives.

According to the figures, the overall decline in deportations to Jamaica last year was in spite of increases in the number of people sent back from Canada, which was up 60.6 per cent, and the category called “other countries”, which was up 28.6 per cent.

Despite the big reduction, the US is still the main country from which people are deported, comprising 56.1 per cent of the total.

The “other countries” category accounted for 28.7 per cent of those returned, Canada 10.6 per cent, and the remaining 4.6 per cent came from England.

“Some 35.5 per cent of those deported was for overstaying/illegal entry/re-entry and 25.7 per cent for possession of drugs,” the report said.

It added that overstaying, illegal entry and re-entry were the main reasons for deportation from “other countries”, at 68.8 per cent, and Canada at 60.4 per cent.

However, for the USA, it was involvement in criminal activity at 85.4 per cent. This was similar to England, with 17 of the 23 persons (73.9 per cent) returned for involvement in criminal activity other than overstaying/ illegal entry/re-entry.

Males accounted for 88 per cent of those returned while, eight persons (six males) were extradited from Jamaica. Five were extradited to the USA, two to Canada and one to England.