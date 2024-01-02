Fewer reports of violence against the homeless, says mayor Loop Jamaica

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation led by Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams held its annual feeding programme on New Year’s Day at the St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston.

Meals, clothing along with other gifts were provided to vulnerable groups, especially the homeless.

Williams was particularly pleased with the turnout of volunteers at this year’s event.

“More and more individuals are volunteering, coming out to assist, including members of corporate Jamaica.

“It is always good to see people coming out, whether as volunteers or from corporate Jamaica, to assist those among us in need.

“This is just part of our feeding programme that we do daily, providing two meals per day, 800 meals in each serving,” the mayor said.

On the issue of violence and abuse against people in the vulnerable category, Williams said some progress is being made.

“We at the corporation have been following closely this issue of violence and abuse committed against vulnerable people.

“We have been receiving less and less reports in these areas of concern.

“The Poor Relief Department shared with us that they are receiving far fewer reports concerning abuse against the homeless.

“We have also been talking to the police, who confirmed the findings of the Poor Relief Department,” Williams said.