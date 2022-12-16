FGB’s Fraser-Pryce presents a $100k holiday surprise Loop Jamaica

First Global Bank Limited (FGB), with the help of its Chief Cheer Officer (CCO), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, has delivered an early Christmas gift of $100,000 to the “Tiny Yet Mighty” charity through its Holiday Surprise Promotion.

Tiny Yet Mighty, a charity supporting premature babies (preemies) and their families, is the brainchild of Stacy-Ann Burnett-Brissett, an FGB customer and a neonatal nurse at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Tiny Yet Mighty began in 2017, and actively supports premature babies and their parents at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Nurse Burnett-Brissett started the initiative by taking pictures of the babies and mounting them on a board in the nursery.

She then eventually moved to posting the photos on social media.

The charity now hosts a graduation ceremony for young patients upon their discharge from the hospital.

“I give the mothers premature clothes and diapers,” said Burnett-Brissett. “I make a little package and give it to them when they are going home because premature clothes and diapers are difficult to get and they are expensive,” she continued.

In addition to the donations, Tiny Yet Mighty has also sourced vital equipment for the Spanish Town Hospital’s Neonatal Unit. Parents of preemies may also send messages to Tiny Yet Mighty via Instagram, @premnation2017, requesting assistance.

FGB’s CCO, Olympic and World Champion, and GraceKennedy Brand Ambassador Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce praised Burnett-Brissett for the initiative saying, “The First Global Bank family admires the work that you do and we want you to continue, because it has such a positive impact on our communities. This is our token so you can continue to do the work that you do. We are really, proud and can’t wait to see what you do next.”

In September, FGB’s President and CEO, Radcliffe Daley was introduced to Nurse Burnett-Brissett and the story of Tiny Yet Mighty.

The nurse has routinely used her own money to buy items for the children under her care at the Neonatal Unit. Daley used the opportunity to extend his commendations, saying, “It is always encouraging to hear these examples of kindness. Nurse Burnett-Brissett has used her FGB Credit Card to do purchases for her charity, and such a worthy cause deserves our recognition and support. We hope that with the bank’s donation of $100,000, the charity will be able to support many more premature babies and their families.”

Like Burnett-Brissett, other FGB customers can benefit from the spreading of good cheer this Christmas season.

Up to 100 lucky customers can win their share of $2 million through the FGB Holiday Surprise Promotion when they make a deposit or use their FGB VISA Credit and Debit Card at any of its alternate banking channels.