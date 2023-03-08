FHC strengthens St Thomas revival with multimillion-dollar branch Loop Jamaica

First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHC) solidified its expansion in the St Thomas Community in a symbolic grand opening of its newest branch in the parish on March 3, 2023.

This is one in a series of activities undertaken by the credit union to bolster its service delivery through an enhanced member experience and support the national thrust to re-energize St Thomas.

The multimillion-dollar investment by FHC is seen as a logical and necessary step towards strengthening the growth and expansion of access to full-suite financial services, including agricultural lending not only in St Thomas — but across the country, ultimately positively impacting the industry as well as the economy.

FHC Assistant General Manager, Retail, Sales & Service Saint Beverly Tomlinson (left) engages long-serving FHC Member Claudette Gilzine (second left) in a lively discussion on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the opening of FHC’s new branch in Morant Bay. FHC Investments Limited General Manager Karlene Mullings (right) and FHC Acting Branch Manager, St Thomas Aljay Cole listen in.

At the new branch, members receive comfort, convenience and more ways to secure their financial freedom through FHC’s practical loan products and investment services.

First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union also continues to expand its investment in the historic parish through the deepening of relationships with non-profit and other community-based organizations to effect positive change at the youth, community and education levels.

Recently, the credit union partnered with the St Thomas Renaissance Foundation, Inc. (STTFR) to host the second annual staging of the Paul Bogle and the Warriors Debate Competition — dedicated to engaging students in intellectual discourse about the Morant Bay War — and fund the winning debate team, Morant Bay High School’s participation in the US-based competition at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia in April.

During her remarks at the grand opening, First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union CEO Roxann Linton shared, “As we forge our future together, breaking barriers into new horizons and enriching the lives of our fellow men, we continue to engage with various stakeholders to empower and enhance this community.”

She continued, “As we deepen our relationships through more collaboration, we continue to strategise ways to empower the community through expanded access to financial services and financial literacy.”