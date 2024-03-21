FID, C-TOC, St Andrew South police nab two more bank fraud suspects Loop Jamaica

In a targeted strike against fraud being perpetrated against customers of banks locally, the Financial Investigations Division (FID), along with personnel from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) and supported by members of the St Andrew South Police Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), executed a coordinated operation in the early hours of March 14, 2024.

The operation led to the arrest of Javina Baker and Daniel McNaughton, two individuals who have been implicated in a web of financial fraud that is being investigated by the Constabulary Financial Unit.

In a release, the FID said beginning before dawn, the team of 18 officers descended upon two residences on Delmonte Avenue and Calladium Crescent in the Kingston 11 area. With authorised search warrants, the operation was said to have been carried out with precision, and concluded with no incident.

Among the items seized during the operation were multiple cellular phones, which are currently undergoing forensic analysis.

Baker and McNaughton were detained and escorted to the Olympic Gardens Police Station, where, following an interview under caution in the presence of legal representation, a series of charges were laid against them.

Javina Baker faces charges of:

– Conspiracy To Defraud,

– Unauthorised Access To Computer Data, and

– Making a Device Available for Committing an Offence.

Daniel McNaughton has been charged with:

– Simple Larceny,

– Conspiracy To Defraud,

– Possession of Criminal Property,

– Engaging In a Transaction Involving Criminal Property,

– Unauthorized Access to Computer Data, and

– Making a Device Available for Committing an Offence.

The FID has received multiple reports of a disturbing surge in fraudulent schemes targeting banking institutions and their clientele over the past 12 months. The FID said as a result, a targeted allocation of investigative resources has been dedicated to countering the trend, with the goal of identifying and prosecuting the related parties, including those who support the laundering the stolen funds through their bank accounts.

The FID said over the last year, 15 individuals have been charged with alleged involvement in the theft of bank customer credentials and personal data, subsequently enabling the illicit use of the victims’ money, primarily through online transactions. The arrested individuals are said to be presently before the courts.

Several other persons who are suspected to be involved in the fraudulent scheme, are being investigated by the FID.