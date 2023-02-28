‘Fiery’ domestic dispute lands woman in hot water with law Loop Jamaica

A Trelawny woman is now facing arson and malicious destruction of property charges following an alleged domestic dispute with a man in Mahogany Hall in the parish last week Monday.

She is Paulette Johnson, 51, of Top Town in Clarks Town.

Reports from the police are that at about 7pm, Johnson and a man were having a domestic dispute at his home when it escalated. The police were reportedly summoned, and she was warned.

The police said Johnson later returned to the house and reportedly proceeded to set fire to pieces of clothing and then to the house. The house was destroyed, according to the police.

Johnson was arrested and charged on Sunday. The police said her court date is being finalised.