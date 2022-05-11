FIFA opens disciplinary case over Ecuador World Cup player | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
FIFA opens disciplinary case over Ecuador World Cup player | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

FIFA opens disciplinary case over Ecuador World Cup player

VM Foundation gifts $4.5 million to adopt-a-clinic programme

Reggae Boyz’ friendly international against Basque Country postponed

Hosin appointed new group head of life, health and pensions at GHL

Zwaditu on coding hobby and becoming a professional coder

Salada’s earnings dip amid supply-chain issues in Q2

Gov’t gets help to tackle electricity theft

Sagicor’s Q1 earnings up 31%

NWC workers’ dispute ‘unresolved’; negotiations continue Wednesday

NBA: Top-seeded Suns, Heat take 3-2 leads after easy Game 5 wins

Wednesday May 11

26?C
Loop Sports

41 minutes ago

Ecuador’s Byron Castillo, right, plays the ball as Argentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez closes in during a qualifying football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on March 29, 2022. (Jose Jacome/Pool via AP, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case Wednesday looking into whether Ecuador fielded an ineligible player during World Cup qualifying, a case that could see the country thrown out of this year’s tournament in Qatar.

FIFA opened a disicplinary case after Chile filed a formal complaint last week alleging that Byron Castillo is Colombian and should not have been allowed to play for Ecuador in eight qualifying games. Ecuador now risks having to forfeit those games — including one win and a draw against Chile — as 3-0 losses.

Ecuador finished fourth in South American qualifying to grab the continent’s last automatic berth for the World Cup. They were drawn into a group with Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal.

Chile finished seventh, but could vault into the qualifying places if awarded six points from the games against Ecuador, along with the better goal difference.

Castillo did not play in games against fifth-place Peru or sixth-place Colombia.

Regardless of the outcome of the case, Peru could yet qualify for the World Cup as they are scheduled to play an intercontinental playoff game against Australia or the United Arab Emirates on June 13 in Doha.

FIFA said it has asked the Peruvian football association to submit its position on the Castillo case as well.

The FIFA investigation will look at “allegations concerning the possible falsification of documents granting Ecuadorian nationality to the player,” football’s governing body said.

A FIFA ruling is likely needed within a month, ahead of the intercontinental playoffs.

Ecuador’s football federation previously rejected Chile’s claims and insisted that Castillo is legally an Ecuadorian citizen.

Related Articles

Sport

May 5, 2022 09:20 PM

Sport

April 14, 2022 02:29 PM

Sport

April 5, 2022 07:59 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

FIFA opens disciplinary case over Ecuador World Cup player

Lifestyle

Cayman-Bajan chef Lydia Ray gives plantains ‘starring role’ status

Jamaica News

VM Foundation gifts $4.5 million to adopt-a-clinic programme

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Missing woman last seen in HWT-bound taxi

Nineteen-year-old Aliya Beckford of Beale Avenue, Elletson Flat in St Andrew has been missing since Friday, April 22, which is just over two weeks ago.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and

Lifestyle

8 things Jamaican mothers say and do

More than 50 countries worldwide, including Jamaica, are celebrating Mother’s Day today, May 8.
In honour of the Jamaican mom, here are eight things that only she would say or do. As it t

Jamaica News

Chaos in Kingston as female leads cops on high-speed chase

Motorist later cornered at plaza, allegedly damages service vehicle

Jamaica News

Student sexually assaulted on UWI, Mona campus

Institution to expedite installation of additional cameras, panic alarms

Jamaica News

Terrelonge takes issue with so much foreign cuisines at hotels

Bats for local foods to dominate the tourism offering

Jamaica News

Portmore duo collared after cash, cologne robbery in St Ann

Two men have been charged with robbery with aggravation a week after cash and cologne were stolen from a man at his home in Aberdeen district, Brown’s Town, St Ann.
Charged

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols