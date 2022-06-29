FIFA to put more World Cup tickets up for online sale | Loop Jamaica

FIFA to put more World Cup tickets up for online sale
FIFA to put more World Cup tickets up for online sale

2026 FIFA World Cup Trophy on display before press conference at Rockefeller Plaza. Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray).

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA will put more World Cup tickets up for sale next week on a first-come, first-served basis.

Football’s governing body said Wednesday that a total of 1.8 million tickets for the World Cup in Qatar have already been sold ahead of the next sales round, which opens Tuesday on the FIFA website. The tournament is being played from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

The cheapest tickets for fans from outside Qatar are priced at 250 Qatari riyals ($69).

The tournament has a total capacity of about 3 million tickets, with about 2 million placed on general sale and 1 million allocated for FIFA stakeholders such as member federations and sponsors, plus hospitality programs.

Organizers said last week that 40 million tickets were requested in the first two sales phases.

The latest sales round closes Aug. 16, though more seats typically are available later as stakeholders return some tickets. Tickets can also become available during the World Cup from fans of teams that are eliminated.

