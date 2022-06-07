Files incomplete in 2 double murder cases involving St Mary brothers | Loop Jamaica

Three months after two St Mary brothers were charged with two double murders, including that of a Chinese couple, the case files in both matters remain incomplete.

The men – 21-year-old Nigel Walters, otherwise called ‘Troy’, and 24-year-old Nicholas Walters, both residents of Charles Town district, St Mary – appeared in the Home Circuit Court on Thursday.

They have been jointly charged with four counts of murder.

The brothers have been implicated in the December 23, 2021 killing of 53-year-old Shiyun Shu and 48-year-old Haikong Wan during a robbery at their supermarket in southern St Elizabeth.

The men are also charged with the January 12, 2022 murders of 45-year-old businesswoman Sophia Brown and 58-year-old Bernie Lewis, a farmer and domestic helper, both of Long Hill district, Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

While prosecutors indicated that the case files remain incomplete, they informed the court that both brothers have settled their legal representation.

Nicholas is to be represented by attorneys CJ Mitchell and Kerry-Ann Wilson, while Nigel has retained the services of attorney Denise Walker.

The men were further remanded in custody until October 12 for the prosecution to complete the case files.

The police reported that the Chinese couple who operated Jojo’s Supermarket in Bellevue district, Southfield in St Elizabeth for eight years, was shot and killed by one of three robbers who posed as customers before making their deadly move on December 23.

The men subsequently fled the scene, but police later published their photographs, which were obtained from CCTV footage at the supermarket, which captured the incident.

The brothers allegedly also struck in Westmoreland, where they reportedly went to grocery store and wholesale which was operated by Brown in Long Hill in that parish.

Reports are that on Wednesday, January 12 at about 2:10 pm, Brown was at her business establishment when the brothers allegedly entered the establishment posing as customers.

Brown and Lewis, who was at the establishment, were assisting the men when they opened gunfire at them.

Both men then proceeded to take an undetermined sum of cash and grocery items from the business establishment.

The women were taken to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

On Monday, February 7, both men were identified by a witness from CCTV footage that was taken from the establishment, which captured the incident.

On Friday, February 18, both men were charged following a question-and-answer sessions with investigators.