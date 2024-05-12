Final domino game: Westmoreland brothers gunned down at shop Loop Jamaica

Two brothers who were among a group of people playing dominoes at a shop in their Westmoreland community were cut down in a hail of bullets by unknown assailants on Saturday night.

They have been identified as 44-year-old auto mechanic Damion Powell and 42-year-old businessman Colin Daley, both of Burnt Savannah addresses in Frome.

A 61-year-old man was also shot and injured during the gun attack.

Reports are that about 9pm, the brothers were among a group of men playing dominoes at a shop in Burnt Savannah when they were pounced upon by two men on a motorcycle.

The bikers reportedly opened gunfire, sending people scampering in different directions.

After the shooting subsided, Powell and Daley were found lying on the ground, both with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

The 61-year-old man was also seen with a bullet wound to his right leg.

All three injured men were transported by the police to the hospital where Daley and Powell were pronounced dead on arrival, while the other man was admitted in a stable condition.

The police have not yet determined a motive for deadly attack.