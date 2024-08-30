Final event schedule for Jamaican athletes at World U20 Championships

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Final event schedule for Jamaican athletes at World U20 Championships
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ticket prices revealed for Vybz Kartel’s ‘Freedom Street’ concert

Final event schedule for Jamaican athletes at World U20 Championships

JPS completes restoration of electricity impacted by Hurricane Beryl

Chelsea offloads Sterling to Arsenal on loan

Bullet, Bullet, Bullet! St Elizabeth cops bag huge cache of ammunition

Buju Banton donates US$200,000 to Accompong Maroons

St Catherine JPs benefit from TPDCo training

Kerrica Hill makes history with consecutive U20 hurdles titles

16-y-o allegedly raped woman who went to his home to make a payment

World U20 Champs: Jamaica into sprint relay finals

Saturday Aug 31

25°C
Loop News

9 hrs ago – Updated

World Under 20 champion Alana Reid will represent Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m relay on Saturday.

Day 5 schedule for Jamaicans at the World Under 20 Championships

Jamaica will be represented in six of 13 finals on today’s final day of the 2024 World Athletics Under20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

The athletes will be looking to add to the country’s medal count of three; gold in the women’s 100m and 100m hurdles and bronze in the women’s 200m.

With no morning session today, activities will get underway at 4:00pm Jamaica time.

See below the events in which Jamaicans will be competing today:

4:00 – Men’s discus; Shaiquan Selbourne Dunn

4:45 – Men’s 400m hurdles; Daniel Wright

5:19 – Women’s triple jump; Jade-Ann Dawkins

5:40 – Women’s 4x100m relay

5:50 – Men’s 4x100m relay

6:30 – Women’s 4x400m relay

Related Articles

Sport

August 30, 2024 11:54 PM

Sport

August 30, 2024 09:06 PM

Sport

August 29, 2024 12:39 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Ticket prices revealed for Vybz Kartel’s ‘Freedom Street’ concert

Sport

Final event schedule for Jamaican athletes at World U20 Championships

Jamaica News

JPS completes restoration of electricity impacted by Hurricane Beryl

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Jamaica ‘cannot develop without us doing better at math’ – Holness

Says level of performance in CSEC subject ‘of great concern to me’

Jamaica News

Met Service monitoring tropical wave as it approaches the Caribbean

A tropical wave is expected to enter the Caribbean region next week, potentially bringing increased rainfall activity to Jamaica, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.
The Met Service

Jamaica News

Major Basil Jarrett returns to JDF

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has announced the commissioning of Major Basil Jarrett to the Jamaica National Reserve (JNR) with effect from August 23, 2024.
Lieutenant Roxene Nickle who is curren

Sport

Chelsea offloads Sterling to Arsenal on loan

Chelsea offloaded Raheem Sterling to Arsenal on loan and was set to replace him in its bloated squad with fellow winger Jadon Sancho in a loan from Manchester United to complete its latest overhaul in

Jamaica News

Jamaica’s Dr Nigel Clarke appointed Deputy Managing Director of IMF

Set to step down as Minister of Finance

Our Endz

100 students enjoy Olympic-style robotics summer camp

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) recently hosted its annual Junior Creators Summer Robotics Camp at the Ardenne High School in Kingston.
This year’s camp, branded the STEAM (Science, Technolo

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols