Final event schedule for Jamaican athletes at World U20 Championships

Day 5 schedule for Jamaicans at the World Under 20 Championships

Jamaica will be represented in six of 13 finals on today’s final day of the 2024 World Athletics Under20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

The athletes will be looking to add to the country’s medal count of three; gold in the women’s 100m and 100m hurdles and bronze in the women’s 200m.

With no morning session today, activities will get underway at 4:00pm Jamaica time.

See below the events in which Jamaicans will be competing today:

4:00 – Men’s discus; Shaiquan Selbourne Dunn

4:45 – Men’s 400m hurdles; Daniel Wright

5:19 – Women’s triple jump; Jade-Ann Dawkins

5:40 – Women’s 4x100m relay

5:50 – Men’s 4x100m relay

6:30 – Women’s 4x400m relay