Final farewell: Journalists and legal figures honour Barbara Gayle

Members of the media and legal fraternity gathered on Sunday to celebrate the life and legacy of veteran court reporter Barbara Gayle, who was tragically killed in December 2023.

Gayle was found dead at her home in the gated Caymanas Country Club Estate in St. Catherine on December 17, her body bearing multiple stab wounds and a gash to the face. Her GLA 180 Mercedes-Benz was stolen but later recovered along Dyke Road in Portmore the following day.

Travis Ellis, 24, has since been charged with her murder.

At her funeral, colleagues from The Gleaner and the nation’s courts, including Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, paid tribute to Gayle’s remarkable career and dedication to justice.

The service was attended by family, journalists, and leading figures from the legal community, reflecting the deep impact she had on both media and law.