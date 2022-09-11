Final of three cops charged with tiler’s murder now granted bail Loop Jamaica

Corporal Miguel Ebanks, the last remaining policeman in custody relative to the killing of a tiler whose death allegedly resulted from his refusal to pay a bribe, has been granted bail.

The lawman was offered bail in the sum of $1 million by Parish Judge Leighton Morris when he recently appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Ebanks and two other cops are charged with shooting with intent and other offences in relation to the fatal shooting of Phillip Wallace at East Kirkland Heights in St Andrew on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Ebanks was further charged with two counts of committing an act of corruption, contrary to section 14(1)(a) of the Corruption (Prevention) Act.

A week ago, his two co-accused, Corporal Kemar Dennis and Constable Purcell Carter, were granted $1.5 million bail in the Supreme Court after they were denied bail in August by Morris.

As part of Ebanks’ bail application, his attorney contended that there is no need for the lawman to remain in police custody, given that his colleagues were granted bail by the High Court.

The parish judge subsequently granted bail, but imposed strict conditions, including Ebanks reporting to the police three times weekly.

All three lawmen are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on October 19.

It was reported that Wallace was shot dead while outside a bar in his community of Green Glide Close in Red Hills, St Andrew on July 16.

A woman escaped serious injury during the gun attack.

It is alleged that the policemen requested $100,000 from Wallace to drop a case against him.

A report was made to the Constant Spring Police Station and a corruption probe was subsequently launched relative to the three lawmen.