Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
16 minutes ago

Trinidad 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

The men’s 4x100m relay team from Trinidad and Tobago has finally received its gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

Aaron Armstrong, Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard Thompson received the medals from International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in a ceremony at the Olympic Museum on Tuesday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Jamaica had originally won the 2008 final with Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Michael Frater and Nesta Carter crossing the line first in 37.10-seconds, leaving Trinidad and Tobago with silver after finishing in 38.06.

But Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping after a re-testing of stored samples using new methods detected the presence of the banned substance methylhexaneamine in the sample of Carter.

Carter’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was eventually denied and the medals were then re-allocated.

The ceremony was supposed to have taken place at the Tokyo Olympics, but was postponed due to COVID restrictions in Japan.

